LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were five days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 26% short, 46% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 31% very short, 37% short, 31% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 34% fair, 37% good and 12% excellent. Corn silking was 3%, near 1% last year, and equal to the five-year average.

— Soybean condition rated 7% very poor, 15% poor, 35% fair, 33% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 20%, near 22% last year, and behind 27% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 20% poor, 28% fair, 42% good and 2% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 3%, behind 19% last year and 9% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 38% fair, 47% good and 6% excellent. Sorghum headed was 2%, near 4% last year and 6% average.

— Oats condition rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 46% fair, 35% good and 4% excellent. Oats headed was 83%, behind 95% last year and 92% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 2% poor, 37% fair, 60% good and 1% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 88%, near 92% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 7% very poor, 15% poor, 38% fair, 38% good and 2% excellent.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

