For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 27% short, 67% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 34% short, 58% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 17% fair, 52% good and 26% excellent. Corn silking was 54%, near 55% last year, and equal to the five-year average. Dough was 4%, near 3% last year, and equal to average.

— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 57% good and 24% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 74%, near 72% last year, and ahead of 62% average. Setting pods was 30%, near 28% last year, and ahead of 16% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 30% fair, 49% good and 10% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 60%, behind 75% last year and 67% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 18% fair, 52% good and 29% excellent. Sorghum headed was 8%, behind 23% last year and 17% average.

— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 36% fair, 43% good and 11% excellent. Oats harvested was 39%, behind 53% last year and 46% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 24% fair, 66% good and 7% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 15%, well behind 47% last year. Setting pods was 3%, near 7% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 57% fair, 27% good and 2% excellent.

LINCOLN — The July election ballots for the Nebraska Soybean Board in districts 1 and 3 have been mailed to soybean farmers in those districts. Each district ballot contains important information to make the voting process easier to complete and return.

LINCOLN — For the week ending July 11, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) — For years, Kansas farmer Clint Brauer has struggled with keeping weeds out of his row crops. Along with keeping living roots in the ground, organic practices and no-till methods, he tried crimping — but the pigweeds just grew taller.

OMAHA (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.