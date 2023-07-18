LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 25% short, 61% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 36% short, 43% adequate, and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 23% fair, 43% good and 20% excellent. Corn silking was 52%, ahead of 40% last year and 43% for the five-year average. Dough was 1%, equal to last year, and near 3% average.
— Soybean condition rated 7% very poor, 12% poor, 28% fair, 41% good and 12% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 61%, ahead of 53% last year, and near 58% average. Setting pods was 20%, ahead of 12% last year, and near 17% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 19% poor, 40% fair, 29% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 21%, well behind 57% last year and 52% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 29% fair, 58% good and 8% excellent. Sorghum headed was 5%, near 9% last year, and behind 15% average.
— Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 32% fair, 46% good and 7% excellent. Oats harvested was 17%, near 18% last year, and behind 31% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 29% fair, 60% good and 3% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 27%, ahead of 14% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 29% fair, 47% good and 11% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.