LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
—Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 28% short, 49% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 21% very short, 31% short, 47% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 24% fair, 50% good and 13% excellent. Corn silking was 8%, behind 17% last year and 19% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 55% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 40%, behind 57% last year and 47% average. Setting pods was 2%, behind 14% last year, and near 6% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 20% very poor, 24% poor, 39% fair, 16% good and 1% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 36%, ahead of 21% last year, and near 32% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 16% poor, 27% fair, 48% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 6%, near 3% last year and 9% average.
— Oats condition rated 14% very poor, 20% poor, 24% fair, 40% good and 2% excellent.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 4% poor, 35% fair, 61% good and 0% excellent. Dry edible beans emerged was 97%.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 24% very poor, 25% poor, 32% fair, 18% good and 1% excellent.
Data for this news release were provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.