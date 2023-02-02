Crop report for week ending Jan. 29

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 6% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 34% very short, 46% short, 20% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 26% poor, 38% fair, 20% good and 2% excellent.
The next report will be issued Monday, Feb. 27.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.