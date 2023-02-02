LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 6% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 34% very short, 46% short, 20% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Winter wheat condition rated 14% very poor, 26% poor, 38% fair, 20% good and 2% excellent.

The next report will be issued Monday, Feb. 27.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

Bill would expand economic development efforts to rural communities

LINCOLN — Continuing a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, Center for Rural Affairs policy director Johnathan Hladik said more people are choosing to relocate to smaller communities, a wave that could open the door to reversing Nebraska's rural population decline.

Poultry, egg meeting

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Poultry and Egg Development, Utilization, and Marketing Committee has planned a meeting for Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the River’s Edge Conference Center Ramada Inn in Columbus.

Crop report for week ending Jan. 29

Great Plains Fellows

LINCOLN —The Center for Great Plains Studies has welcomed 15 new Great Plains Fellows into its ranks. Through museum exhibits, periodicals and scholarly programs, the center explores the relationship between the region’s natural environment and the generations of people who have inhabited it…

Managing hay losses

Snowy weather has limited grazing opportunities this winter, and feed costs are not doing budgets any favors. As we continue through the winter, are there opportunities to reduce feed losses and increase our feed efficiencies?

Corn association

YORK — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center last month for their annual meeting to conduct business and elect at-large board members.