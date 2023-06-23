LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 26% short, 49% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 32% very short, 33% short, 34% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 26% fair, 43% good and 18% excellent. Corn emerged was 97%, ahead of 91% last year, and near 93% for the five-year average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 31% fair, 40% good and 13% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 93%, ahead of 87% last year and 84% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 17% very poor, 21% poor, 33% fair, 27% good and 2% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 87%, near 85% last year and 83% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 27% fair, 61% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum planted was 81%, behind 88% last year, and near 84% average.
— Oats condition rated 10% very poor, 18% poor, 36% fair, 33% good and 3% excellent. Oats headed was 37%, near 36% last year, but behind 49% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 55%, behind 62% last year. Emerged was 24%, equal to last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 19% very poor, 18% poor, 30% fair, 25% good and 8% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.