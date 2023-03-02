LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 13% very short, 35% short, 44% adequate and 8% surplus, according to the according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Subsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 43% short, 26% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Winter wheat condition rated 11% very poor, 29% poor, 41% fair, 18% good and 1% excellent.
The next report will be issued Monday, March 27.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.