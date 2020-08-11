Crop report for week ending Aug. 9

Crops are entering the final stages of growing season, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 25% short, 58% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 25% short, 59% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 15% fair, 57% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 98%, ahead of 92% last year and near the five-year average of 97%. Dough was 67%, ahead of 37% last year and 51% average. Dented was 14%, ahead of 2% last year and near 8% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 3% poor, 14% fair, 59% good and 22% excellent. Soybean setting pods was 81%, ahead 62% last year and 69% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was completed.
— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 27% fair, 39% good and 26% excellent. Sorghum headed was 87%, ahead of 61% last year and 75% average. Coloring was 4%, near 8% last year and 9% average.
— Oats harvested was 95%, ahead of 85% last year and 89% average.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 4% poor, 20% fair, 57% good and 19% excellent. Beans blooming was 92%, ahead of 79% last year. Setting pods was 55%, ahead of 39% last year.