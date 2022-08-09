LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
—Topsoil moisture supplies rated 32% very short, 42% short, 26% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 41% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 11% very poor, 12% poor, 27% fair, 40% good and 10% excellent. Corn silking was 91%, behind 99% last year and 96% for the five-year average. Dough was 45%, behind 60% last year and 52% average. Dented was 3%, near 6% last year and 7% average.
— Soybean condition rated 7% very poor, 11% poor, 28% fair, 44% good and 10% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 95%, near 97% last year and 93% average. Setting pods was 66%, behind 81% last year and 71% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was 95%, near 97% last year and 94% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 10% very poor, 29% poor, 36% fair, 20% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 49%, well behind 70% both last year and average. Coloring was 4%, near 8% last year and 7% average.
— Oats harvested was 93%, equal to last year, and near 91% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 34% fair, 60% good and 0% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 73%, behind 87% last year. Setting pods was 50%, behind 68% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 33% very poor, 28% poor, 30% fair, 9% good and 0% excellent.
Information for this news release were provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.