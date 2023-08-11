Crop report for week ending Aug. 6

LINCOLN — For the week Sunday, there were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 28% short, 57% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 32% short, 47% adequate and 2% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 23% fair, 42% good and 19% excellent. Corn silking was 95%, ahead of 90% last year, and near 94% for the five-year average. Dough was 46%, near 42% last year and 49% average. Dented was 3%, equal to last year and near 5% average.

— Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 12% poor, 26% fair, 42% good and 14% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 91%, near 94% last year and 92% average. Setting pods was 68%, near 64% last year and equal to average.

— Winter wheat harvested was 87%, behind 95% last year and 92% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 29% fair, 44% good and 18% excellent. Sorghum headed was 60%, ahead of 47% last year, but near 64% average. Coloring was 4%, equal to last year and near 5% average.

— Oats harvested was 79%, behind 91% both last year and average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 3% poor, 37% fair, 52% good and 8% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 72%, equal to last year. Setting pods was 42%, near 46% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 31% fair, 41% good and 15% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

