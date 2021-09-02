For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 36% short, 51% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 17% very short, 42% short, 41% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 20% fair, 45% good and 22% excellent. Corn dough was 93%, behind 98% last year and near 94% for the five-year average. Dented was 64%, behind 72% last year, but near 60% average. Mature was 8%, near 10% last year and 5% average.

— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 51% good and 18% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 97%, near 100% last year and 95% average. Dropping leaves was 12%, near 14% last year and 8% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 16% poor, 28% fair, 37% good and 11% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 61%, near 58% last year and ahead of 54% average. Mature was 2%, equal to both last year and average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 47% good and 21% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 95%, near 93% last year. Dropping leaves was 23%, behind 30% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 12% very poor, 16% poor, 52% fair, 18% good and 2% excellent.

