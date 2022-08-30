LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 35% short, 19% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 42% very short, 37% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 17% very poor, 17% poor, 27% fair, 29% good and 10% excellent. Corn dough was 89%, near 92% last year and 93% for the five-year average. Dented was 59%, near 61% last year and 58% average. Mature was 8%, near 7% last year and 5% average.
— Soybean condition rated 12% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good and 9% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 98%, near 96% last year and 95% average. Dropping leaves was 10%, near 11% last year and 8% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 35% very poor, 25% poor, 20% fair, 15% good and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 85%, behind 99% last year and 98% average. Coloring was 33%, well behind 57% last year, and behind 49% average. Mature was 1%, near 2% both last year and average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 34% fair, 55% good and 5% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 86%, behind 94% last year. Dropping leaves was 5%, behind 20% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 52% very poor, 26% poor, 15% fair, 6% good and 1% excellent.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.