LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 19% very short, 34% short, 44% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 17% very short, 39% short, 42% adequate and 2% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 13% poor, 21% fair, 44% good and 17% excellent. Corn dough was 83%, ahead of 76% last year and near 82% for the five-year average. Dented was 43%, ahead of 36% both last year and average. Mature was 1%, near 3% last year and 2% average.

— Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 25% fair, 43% good and 15% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 95%, behind 100% last year and near 99% average. Setting pods was 82%, behind 92% last year and 90% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 22% fair, 46% good and 28% excellent. Sorghum headed was 89%, ahead of 73% last year, but near 90% average. Coloring was 27%, ahead of 16% last year, but near 28% average.

— Oats harvested was 94%, near 97% last year and 98% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 32% fair, 63% good and 4% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 94%, near 96% last year. Setting pods was 68%, near 65% last year. Dropping leaves was 4%.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 29% fair, 54% good and 9% excellent.

Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

