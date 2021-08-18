LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 43% short, 41% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 48% short, 36% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 47% good and 21% excellent. Corn dough was 80%, behind 85% last year, but ahead of 73% for the five-year average. Dented was 17%, behind 27% last year, and near 21% average.

— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 53% good and 19% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 89%, equal to last year, and ahead of 82% average. Dropping leaves was 2%, equal to last year, and near 1% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 28% fair, 46% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum headed was 89%, behind 94% last year, but near 87% average. Coloring was 18%, ahead of 13% last year, but near 20% average.

— Oats harvested was 95%, near 98% last year, and equal to average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 25% fair, 47% good and 21% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 90%, near 93% last year. Setting pods was 83%, near 79% last year. Dropping leaves was 1%, behind 6% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 7% very poor, 12% poor, 61% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent.

Norfolk Beef Expo entries due Sept. 3

Members of the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of co-chairs Lydee Jo Krueger and Riley Chohon, are readying the final details for one of the state’s premier 4-H and FFA market beef shows.

Nebraska Soybean Board kicks off ‘Soy to Shingle Giveaway’

LINCOLN — Revolution Roof, a Roof Maxx contractor based in Lincoln, is partnering with the Nebraska Soybean Board to provide a property owner with an application of Roof Maxx, a green roofing breakthrough that can save thousands of dollars by extending roof life.

Albion farmer appointed as corn board director

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed John Krohn as the District 7 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties.

Honor presented for lifetime of service

LYONS — As a child, Karen Tikalsky believed good would prevail over evil. As an adult, she learned that creating opportunity and meaningful life in rural America requires hard work, embracing of responsibility, civic action, and advocacy for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

Farm Bureau to meet

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.

Corn, soybeans maturing on schedule

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Biden administration to invest to help heirs resolve land ownership

LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program (HPRP), which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — coo…