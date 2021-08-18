LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 43% short, 41% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 48% short, 36% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 47% good and 21% excellent. Corn dough was 80%, behind 85% last year, but ahead of 73% for the five-year average. Dented was 17%, behind 27% last year, and near 21% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 53% good and 19% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 89%, equal to last year, and ahead of 82% average. Dropping leaves was 2%, equal to last year, and near 1% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 28% fair, 46% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum headed was 89%, behind 94% last year, but near 87% average. Coloring was 18%, ahead of 13% last year, but near 20% average.
— Oats harvested was 95%, near 98% last year, and equal to average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 25% fair, 47% good and 21% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 90%, near 93% last year. Setting pods was 83%, near 79% last year. Dropping leaves was 1%, behind 6% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 7% very poor, 12% poor, 61% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent.