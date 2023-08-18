LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 26% short, 59% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 32% short, 49% adequate and 3% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 11% poor, 23% fair, 44% good and 17% excellent. Corn dough was 69%, ahead of 61% last year and near 68% for the five-year average. Dented was 21%, ahead of 15% last year and 16% average.
— Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 11% poor, 26% fair, 42% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 94%, near 98% last year and 96% average. Setting pods was 76%, behind 85% last year and 82% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was 97%, near 98% last year and equal to average.
— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 3% poor, 23% fair, 46% good and 26% excellent. Sorghum headed was 71%, ahead of 61% last year, but behind 81% average. Coloring was 14%, ahead of 9% last year and equal to average.
— Oats harvested was 89%, behind 96% last year and 95% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 31% fair, 53% good and 8% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 90%, equal to last year. Setting pods was 54%, near 53% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 30% fair, 49% good and 13% excellent.
Information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.