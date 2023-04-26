LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 44% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 40% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn planted was 10%, near 9% last year and 7% for the five-year average.

— Soybeans planted was 4%, near 3% last year and 2% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 27% poor, 37% fair, 19% good and 2% excellent.

— Oats planted was 68%, behind 76% last year, but ahead of 62% average. Emerged was 23%, behind 29% last year, and near 24% average.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by the USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

In other news

Land management

The latest trends in 2023 Nebraska cash rental rates and land values will be covered during the next Land Management Quarterly webinar, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability, at noon on Monday, May 15.

Crop report for week ending April 23

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Ag producers encouraged to look into energy systems

Kate Bolz, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) state director for Rural Development for Nebraska, has announced that the USDA is accepting applications for grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.