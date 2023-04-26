Crop report for week ending April 23

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 44% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 40% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn planted was 10%, near 9% last year and 7% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans planted was 4%, near 3% last year and 2% average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 15% very poor, 27% poor, 37% fair, 19% good and 2% excellent.
— Oats planted was 68%, behind 76% last year, but ahead of 62% average. Emerged was 23%, behind 29% last year, and near 24% average.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by the USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.