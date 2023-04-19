Crop report for week ending April 16

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 44% short, 32% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 43% short, 21% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn planted was 2%, equal to last year, and near 1% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 12% very poor, 28% poor, 39% fair, 20% good and 1% excellent.

— Oats planted was 52%, near 56% last year, but ahead of 43% average. Emerged was 11%, equal to last year, and near 10% average.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state.

Tags

In other news

$5M agreement

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of a $5 million cooperative agreement to the International Labor Organization to help organizations in Brazil and Paraguay in an effort to increase worker voice and representation and address abusive labor practices, including…

Beef committee

Longtime Bassett rancher Homer Buell and Tim Schellpeper of Stanton are among 23 beef industry experts, agri-business leaders and producers have been named to an external advisory committee of Nebraska Beef Innovation to provide guidance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding key re…

Grazing rye

Winter cereals planted last fall can be a great forage resource for producers this spring. As plants begin to snap out of their winter dormancy, proper management is key to getting optimal use. Mary Drewnosky, UNL beef systems specialist, and Daren Redfearn, UNL forage systems specialist, of…

Husker scientists explain digital agriculture’s benefits

LINCOLN — Don’t think that remote sensing is a pie-in-the sky idea when it comes to modern agriculture. Sensor-supported farm management, in fact, is opening up major opportunities to help agricultural production be more efficient, environmentally sound and profitable.

Board appointment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has appointed University of Nebraska-Lincoln food scientist Byron Chaves to serve on the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection.

Crop report for week ending April 16

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 44% short, 32% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 36% very short, 43% shor…