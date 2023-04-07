Crop report for week end April 2

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 36% short, 39% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 30% poor, 40% fair, 19% good and 3% excellent.
— Oats planted was 8%, near 12% last year and 9% for the five-year average.
Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.