LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 36% short, 39% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 30% poor, 40% fair, 19% good and 3% excellent.

— Oats planted was 8%, near 12% last year and 9% for the five-year average.

Information for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service, and other reporters across the state.

In other news

Beef committee ads to advisory committee

Longtime Bassett rancher Homer Buell and Tim Schellpeper of Stanton are among 23 beef industry experts, agri-business leaders and producers have been named to an external advisory committee of Nebraska Beef Innovation to provide guidance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding key re…

NEAT meetings scheduled

The Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT), will be presenting model ordinances and zoning and describing landowner risks and rights to various county board commissioners and supervisors at upcoming meetings. The topic will include dealing with carbon pipelines.

Crop report for week end April 2

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

Several student agriculture clubs joined the student activities council at Northeast Community College to come together to celebrate agriculture. “AGstravaganza” was held as part of National Agriculture Week recently in the college’s Union 73 to demonstrate the importance of agriculture in a…

Ag producers encouraged to look into energy systems

Kate Bolz, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) state director for Rural Development for Nebraska, has announced that the USDA is accepting applications for grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.