Crop report for June 14-20

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 33% short, 57% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 34% short, 57% adequate, and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 15% fair, 60% good and 23% excellent.
— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 64% good and 19% excellent.
— Soybeans emerged was 95%, near 96% last year and 93% for the five-year average. Blooming was 5%, behind 14% last year, and equal to average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 31% fair, 50% good, and 9% excellent.
— Winter wheat headed was 98%, near 94% last year and 96% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 18% fair, 64% good, and 18% excellent.
— Sorghum planted was 97%, near 100% last year and 96% average. Headed was 1%, near 2% both last year and average.
— Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 35% fair, 51% good, and 7% excellent. Oats headed was 83%, near 82% last year, and ahead of 77% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 92%, near 95% last year, but well ahead of 65% average. Emerged was 70%, behind 79% last year, but well ahead of 48% average.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 59% fair, 26% good, and 3% excellent.