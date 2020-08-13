Crop disease discussed

Southern rust continues to spread across eastern Nebraska. To date, southern rust has been reported in 45 Nebraska counties, including Madison and other Northeast Nebraska counties.
In southern counties the disease is becoming more widespread and severe in some fields. During the last week southern rust has been confirmed in several northern Nebraska counties where it normally isn’t present.
It is important for producers, agronomists and others to continue to scout for southern rust immediately and repeatedly, especially in fields that are in grain fill stages and have southern rust nearby. Southern rust is caused by an aggressive fungal pathogen that can infect and reproduce quickly. In susceptible corn hybrids, damage can be severe, causing substantial yield loss due to loss of leaf area that may also lead to reduced standability later. Scouting to identify where the disease has developed and is spreading will help to make informed decisions about whether or not a fungicide application may be needed to minimize damage that can be caused by the disease. Warm temperatures, especially around 80 degrees and moist conditions favor southern rust development and spread.
Look for patches of tightly clustered small orange to tan pustules, mainly on the upper leaf surface. Spores should rub off on your fingers and can be anywhere in the canopy, especially starting in the lower canopy where humidity may be highest.
Submit samples in plastic bags to the UNL Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic (PPDC) for help identifying these and other diseases if you are unsure of the diagnosis. Information on how to submit a sample and the sample submission form are available on the PPDC website, cropwatch.unl.edu/plantdisease/unl-diagnostic-clinic-lincoln.