Crop disease discussed

Southern rust continues to spread across eastern Nebraska. To date, southern rust has been reported in 45 Nebraska counties, including Madison and other Northeast Nebraska counties.

In southern counties the disease is becoming more widespread and severe in some fields. During the last week southern rust has been confirmed in several northern Nebraska counties where it normally isn’t present.

It is important for producers, agronomists and others to continue to scout for southern rust immediately and repeatedly, especially in fields that are in grain fill stages and have southern rust nearby. Southern rust is caused by an aggressive fungal pathogen that can infect and reproduce quickly. In susceptible corn hybrids, damage can be severe, causing substantial yield loss due to loss of leaf area that may also lead to reduced standability later. Scouting to identify where the disease has developed and is spreading will help to make informed decisions about whether or not a fungicide application may be needed to minimize damage that can be caused by the disease. Warm temperatures, especially around 80 degrees and moist conditions favor southern rust development and spread.

Look for patches of tightly clustered small orange to tan pustules, mainly on the upper leaf surface. Spores should rub off on your fingers and can be anywhere in the canopy, especially starting in the lower canopy where humidity may be highest.

Submit samples in plastic bags to the UNL Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic (PPDC) for help identifying these and other diseases if you are unsure of the diagnosis. Information on how to submit a sample and the sample submission form are available on the PPDC website, cropwatch.unl.edu/plantdisease/unl-diagnostic-clinic-lincoln.

Beef expo to be held

The 71st annual Norfolk Beef Expo will be held Sept. 13 at the Ag Complex on the Northeast Community College campus. Entries are due by Aug. 26 in order to compete at the Norfolk Beef Expo. All entry fees will be payable to the respective shows and must be attached with the entry form.

Crop disease discussed

Land values increase slightly

According to the 2019-2020 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report and Survey, the statewide all-land average value for the year ending Feb. 1, 2020, averaged $2,725 per acre, or about a 3% ($80 per acre) increase over the prior year’s value of $2,645 per acre. In 2020, survey responses noted 1,031…

Sandhills live webinar to be held

The 21st annual University of Nebraska–Lincoln Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory (GSL) Open House will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The GSL Open House committee made the decision this year to transition the program to live webinar and will offer attendees to interact with presenters. Morning…

Crop report for week ending Aug. 9

Crops are entering the final stages of growing season, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 25% short, 58% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture s…

How to meet generational needs and expectations for succession success

In order for there to be a successful transfer of assets and management to the next operating generation, there are several things that should be considered. If they are ignored, the transfer could experience more stress than necessary. This article lists some of those considerations and out…

Managing your summer annuals

With a proper understanding of the end goal and taking steps to mitigate risks from prussic acid and nitrates, summer annual grasses can be an invaluable part of your summer forage systems.

State fair deadline

The 2020 Nebraska State Fair will be a celebration of 4-H and FFA youth. 4-H and FFA livestock shows will take place on separate weekends. The 4-H contests and live animal shows will be held on the first weekend (August 29-30). Static exhibits will be on display for the public to view throug…