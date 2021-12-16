Cow education meeting planned

O’NEILL — A University of Nebraska Extension Beef Cow education meeting will be Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Extension Office, 128 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, O’Neill.
Dr. Kaci McCarthy, beef cow specialist from UNL, and Steve Niemeyer, Extension beef systems educator, will focus on beef heifer replacement with such topics as heifer development with supplementation strategies, heifer selection and pre-breeding and breeding management.
Replacement heifers are one of the most important groups we can manage in the cow herd. Pre-register at https://go.unl.edu/holtbeef by Friday, Dec.17, or by calling the Holt County Extension Office at 402-336-2760.
For more information, contact Niemeyer at the GLW Extension office at 308-346-4200.