Nebraska beef producers and corn growers can enhance their operations by attending the 2022 Cover Crop Grazing Conference. The conference will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

The conference kicks off with registration, refreshments and a trade show at the August N. Christenson Building at 9 a.m. Educational programs are from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and include a producer panel session and live field demonstrations.

Featured presentations include “Rotational/Strip Grazing” with Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension educator and “Grazing of Perennial and Annual Forages” presented by Brad Schick, Nebraska Extension educator.

This expo will help first-time or experienced farmers looking to fine-tune their cover crop grazing management utilizing cover crops as an alternative forage source. Speakers and panelists will address important issues for Nebraska farmers and ranchers and provides one-on-one discussion with local, private industry exhibitors and sponsors.

Please preregister by Friday, Oct. 28, at: https://enrec.unl.edu/covercropgrazingconference/.

In other news

Fall thistles and pasture seeding

With everything to get done in the fall, low on the priority list might be planning for pasture improvements next year and weed control. However, time spent on these topics this fall could pay dividends next year.

Trees celebrated

Friends of Maxwell Arboretum and University of Nebraska Landscape Services are hosting the “TREE-mendous Celebration” in Earl G. Maxwell Arboretum located on UNL’s East Campus.

Crop report for week ending Oct. 10

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.