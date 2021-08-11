LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 40% short, 49% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 13% very short, 44% short, 43% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 20% fair, 51% good and 19% excellent. Corn dough was 63%, near 64% last year, but ahead of 52% for the five-year average. Dented was 7%, behind 13% last year, and near 8% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 18% fair, 57% good and 19% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 83%, near 79% last year, and ahead of 69% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 47% good and 12% excellent. Sorghum headed was 74%, behind 84% last year, but near 73% average. Coloring was 9%, ahead of 4% last year, and near 8% average.
— Oats harvested was 94%, near 95% last year and 90% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 52% good and 21% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 88%, near 89% last year. Setting pods was 72%, ahead of 53% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 9% very poor, 15% poor, 58%
fair, 16% good and 2% excellent.