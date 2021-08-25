Tall corn

MUCH OF THE CORN this year in Nebraska appears to be tall, such as this field in southern Dodge County. The latest crop report indicates the majority of corn in the state is rated at least good.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 39% short, 46% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 46% short, 40% adequate and 0% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 21% fair, 43% good and 24% excellent. Corn dough was 89%, behind 95% last year, but near 86% for the five-year average. Dented was 41%, behind 56% last year, and near 42% average. Mature was 1%, behind 6% last year, and near 2% average.

— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 49% good and 20% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 93%, near 97% last year and 91% average. Dropping leaves was 4%, near 5% last year and 3% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 26% fair, 43% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum headed was 96%, near 98% last year and 95% average. Coloring was 35%, near 39% last year and 37% average.

— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 26% fair, 45% good and 21% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 95%, equal to last year. Setting pods was 90%, near 89% last year. Dropping leaves was 4%, behind 20% last year.

— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 12% poor, 58% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent.

Tags

In other news

Crop report for week ending Aug. 15

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Norfolk Beef Expo entries due Sept. 3

Norfolk Beef Expo entries due Sept. 3

Members of the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of co-chairs Lydee Jo Krueger and Riley Chohon, are readying the final details for one of the state’s premier 4-H and FFA market beef shows.

Nebraska Soybean Board kicks off ‘Soy to Shingle Giveaway’

LINCOLN — Revolution Roof, a Roof Maxx contractor based in Lincoln, is partnering with the Nebraska Soybean Board to provide a property owner with an application of Roof Maxx, a green roofing breakthrough that can save thousands of dollars by extending roof life.

Albion farmer appointed as corn board director

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed John Krohn as the District 7 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties.

Honor presented for lifetime of service

LYONS — As a child, Karen Tikalsky believed good would prevail over evil. As an adult, she learned that creating opportunity and meaningful life in rural America requires hard work, embracing of responsibility, civic action, and advocacy for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

Farm Bureau to meet

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.