For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
— Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 39% short, 46% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 46% short, 40% adequate and 0% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 21% fair, 43% good and 24% excellent. Corn dough was 89%, behind 95% last year, but near 86% for the five-year average. Dented was 41%, behind 56% last year, and near 42% average. Mature was 1%, behind 6% last year, and near 2% average.
— Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 21% fair, 49% good and 20% excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 93%, near 97% last year and 91% average. Dropping leaves was 4%, near 5% last year and 3% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 26% fair, 43% good and 13% excellent. Sorghum headed was 96%, near 98% last year and 95% average. Coloring was 35%, near 39% last year and 37% average.
— Dry edible bean condition rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 26% fair, 45% good and 21% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 95%, equal to last year. Setting pods was 90%, near 89% last year. Dropping leaves was 4%, behind 20% last year.
— Pasture and range conditions rated 10% very poor, 12% poor, 58% fair, 19% good and 1% excellent.