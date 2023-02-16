Corn growers call for enforcement action

The Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association urge an immediate response from the Biden administration and the office of the U.S. trade representative in response to Mexico’s updated published decree on Feb. 13, which will revoke authorizations and permits to import, produce, distribute and use the herbicide glyphosate and genetically modified corn in the midst of trade tensions with the United States.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has clearly violated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade pact by issuing this decree to ban the imports of GM corn, according to a press release from the corn growers.
Nebraska Corn stresses that the consultation process for a dispute under USMCA must be initiated immediately.
The decree alludes to scientific studies being conducted to investigate the health impacts of consuming genetically modified corn. After decades of global study, the negative results have been absent time and again when utilizing genetic technology.