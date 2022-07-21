Corn diseases to watch for this summer

Dry weather conditions early this cropping season have likely kept most corn and soybean disease pressure to a minimum. But don’t let your guard down as we enter the last half of the growing season as disease threats are still possible in corn and could still impact yield.
Severe weather was widespread in recent months and affected crops, often multiple times, in many areas of Nebraska. The wounds created on corn (and other) plants by hail, wind and sandblasting can allow pathogens to infect and cause diseases. Some of the most common pathogens taking advantage of wounds to infect corn plants are caused by bacteria, such as those causing Goss’ bacterial wilt and blight, bacterial stalk rot or bacterial leaf streak (to a lesser extent). Some of these bacterial diseases may cause symptoms that are difficult to differentiate from other common fungal diseases.
But bacterial pathogens can’t be managed with fungicide treatments that are effective at controlling many important fungal diseases, making it even more important to accurately identify diseases and select the most effective treatments to reduce the losses they may cause. Damaged corn is also likely to become infected by the fungus, causing common smut. The fleshy galls of common smut look like mushroom growths and can appear on any corn plant parts.
These galls eventually produce masses of dusty, black spores inside them that are later released and overwinter in the soil causing disease in subsequent years. Common smut is most often observed on the ears, but galls that develop on leaves are often smaller, may look like warts and do not produce as many spores. The disease is common on sweet corn, too, and the fleshy galls can be cooked and eaten and are called huitlacoche.
Other common fungal diseases also are beginning to develop in corn, such as gray leaf spot, northern corn leaf blight and Physoderma brown spot. Each of the diseases is dependent upon specific weather conditions. Northern corn leaf blight has been increasingly common in the eastern counties. Cooler weather (60s-70s F) and wet conditions are most conducive for the large cigar-shaped lesions to develop. Physoderma brown spot requires wet conditions for swimming zoospores to infect. Physoderma lesions are small, brown to yellow in color on the leaf blade and dark purple to black in the midrib and leaf sheath. Lesions may develop in banding patterns across the leaf blade. Gray leaf spot will become increasingly common in the lower leaves, moving up the plant with warmer weather and wet or humid conditions in the canopy.
In October 2021, tar spot was confirmed in several counties in eastern Nebraska, mostly at low disease incidence and severity, not needing treatment. Because of harvest activity and weather, the disease was confirmed in only a few counties and was likely more widespread. The fungus-causing tar spot produces small black reproductive structures on the leaves that can’t easily be scratched or rubbed off. Like most fungal pathogens, the one causing tar spot is favored by wet conditions. The fungus will overwinter in these locations, and disease will redevelop and spread when conditions are favorable again. In other states where the disease developed earlier, disease was slow to increase and management wasn’t necessary for about three years as the fungus increased and spread. As the disease spreads in Nebraska, overhead irrigation, such as from pivots, is expected to worsen tar spot because the fungus needs wet leaves or high humidity in the canopy. Irrigating deeper and less frequently could help to reduce the impact of irrigation on tar spot development.
Foliar fungicides containing active ingredients from fungicide classes works best to control the disease, but may not be immediately necessary. Monitor tar spot development and notify your local county Nebraska Extension team member or the UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic if you need help identifying a disease before making a management decision.