LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Matt Sullivan as the District 2 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls, Thayer and Webster counties. Sullivan, from Superior, is replacing John Greer, from Edgar, who served on the board since 2014 and chose not to seek reappointment.

Sullivan is a fourth-generation farmer who grows corn and soybeans in south-central Nebraska. After graduating from Kansas State University, he worked in Oklahoma for 18 years as a director of food manufacturing for Braum’s Ice Cream. With a desire to move back and resume farming, he and his wife purchased their father and father-in-law’s operations and moved back to Nebraska in June 2010. Sullivan has been on the school board in Superior since 2012 and president since 2016. He also has a crop insurance agency serving clients in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas.

Sullivan’s position is effective immediately following his appointment by Gov. Pillen. Additionally, Brandon Hunnicutt of Giltner was reappointed to serve as the District 3 director.

The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) also elected three farmers to serve leadership roles at its recent board meeting on Aug. 18. Jay Reiners, who farms near Juniata, was reelected as chairman of the board. Hunnicutt was reelected as vice chairman, and Andy Groskopf was reelected secretary/treasurer of the board. Groskopf farms near Scottsbluff.

Tags

In other news

New LEAD participants announced

A Randolph resident was named one of 42 participants in the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) group that will begin this month.

Corn board

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Matt Sullivan as the District 2 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls, Thayer and Webster counties. Sullivan, from Superior, is replacing John Greer, from Edgar, who served on the board…

Crop report

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.