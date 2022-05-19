Corn board will meet next month

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2, at the Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road in Kearney.
The meeting is open to the public, providing the opportunity for public comment. The board will conduct regular board business, consider funding requests and set the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
A copy of the agenda is available by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to roxie.rosenthal@nebraska.gov or calling 402-471-2676.