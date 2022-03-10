LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board will meet Thursday, March 17, at Embassy Suites in Lincoln (1040 P St.) and Friday, March 18, at the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
The board will address regular board business on Thursday. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for open discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE, 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.
Beef council
The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will have a Zoom meeting at the Nebraska Beef Council office in Kearney, 1319 Central Ave., on Tuesday, March 15, at noon. The board of directors will discuss strategic planning and foreign marketing. For more information, contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org.