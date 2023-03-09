Joe Strickland and Dr. Tom Hoegemeyer

THE NEBRASKA Corn Board recognized two individuals at its annual awards dinner in Lincoln. Joe Strickland (left) received the Vision Award and Dr. Tom Hoegemeyer received the Ag Achievement Award.

LINCOLN — An individual and a company were recognized recently at the Nebraska Corn Board’s awards dinner in Lincoln.

The annual awards event highlights outstanding contributions to the state’s corn industry. Each of the recipients has long histories serving Nebraska agriculture.

The first recognition of the evening was the Ag Achievement Award. This honor, first presented in 1991, was designed to recognize outstanding and unselfish efforts to further the state’s corn industry. This year’s Ag Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Tom Hoegemeyer.

Hoegemeyer returned to the family seed business after receiving his bachelor’s and graduate degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University.

Over the next three decades, Hoegemeyer grew Hoegemeyer Hybrids into a significant seed company in the industry. Along the way, he also became internationally recognized for his corn hybrids and breeding genetics. Following a sale of the breeding portion to Syngenta and a short tenure as a scientist with the company, Hoegemeyer joined the faculty at UNL.

“Dr. Hoegemeyer has been a great mentor to many, including family that were within the operation, students within UNL and around the world,” said Jay Reiners, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Juniata. “His legacy in the seed industry is well-known, and his influence within the broader corn industry is foundational.”

One recipient received the Nebraska Corn Board Vision Award. The purpose of this recognition is to honor individuals, industry leaders, businesses or organizations that have gone above and beyond to help the corn board achieve its vision, which is to enhance demand, add value and ensure sustainability.

The recipient of the 2023 Nebraska Corn Board Vision Award is Valley, a Valmont company.

In 1947, Robert Daugherty purchased a license to a prototype center pivot machine that also began the Valley Irrigation brand. Valmont has since revolutionized center pivot irrigation.

Today, Valley and Valmont Industries is a worldwide company, utilizing the latest in water-saving and application technology that continues to increase water use efficiency, thus continuously improving farmer sustainability.

“Valley has made significant contributions to the corn sector at the local, national and international levels,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, vice chairman of the corn board and a farmer from Giltner. “We thank them for their commitment to excellence in improving and advancing technology.”

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment applied to each bushel on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors.

