Corn board position is seeking candidates

Terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.
Districts 2 and 3 cover areas of southeast and south central Nebraska but the at-large position represents all Nebraska counties.
The at large director appointment is made by the board. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn.
The current at-large director is Jay Reiners, who is eligible to seek re-appointment.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 800-632-6761 or emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov. A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 15.