Corn association

YORK — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center last month for their annual meeting to conduct business and elect at-large board members.

Delegates elected two at-large members to the board of directors, Amy Harsch of Wood River and Steve Ebke of Daykin. They will serve three-year terms.

Following the annual meeting, Chris Grams of Upland was elected to serve as president for 2023.

Additional officers elected included Michael Dibbern of Cairo, vice president, and Dave Warner of Albion, treasurer. Reelected to secretary was Dave Merrell of St. Edward. Andy Jobman of Gothenburg moved to chairman following two years as president. Completing his term as chairman was Dan Nerud.

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 36,000 dues-paying members nationwide.

