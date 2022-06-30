Cooking 201-301 classes offered

Ready to take your baking up a notch? In an advanced 4-H baking workshop on Wednesday, July 13, youths will follow along and learn with Hannah Guenther, a food, nutrition and health Extension educator.
Grab your pans and kitchen utensils because you will learn how to make homemade cinnamon rolls and scones. All recipes will be sent to 4-H youths before the workshop so groceries can be purchased. To register for this free virtual workshop, call the extension office at 402-372-6006 or email Guenther at Hannah.guenther@unl.edu.