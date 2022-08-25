The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Council will host the 73rd annual Norfolk Beef Expo, a market calf show and auction open to statewide youths between the ages of 8 and 19.
The show will be at Northeast Community College’s Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
Friends, family and the public are invited to attend and help support exhibitors by participating in the premium auction that is held immediately following the 4 p.m. selection of champions on Sept. 11.
People may contribute to the “buyers pool,” or helping to sponsor the annual event.
All buyers’ pool contributions go directly to the participants and are not used for the profit of the agri-business council.
To contribute to the buyers pool or otherwise sponsor the event, contact the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce no later than noon on Friday, Sept. 2, to be recognized in the show program.
For more information about the Norfolk Beef Expo, contact Jeny Albin at jalbin@norfolkareachamber.com or call 402-371-4862.