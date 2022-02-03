Columbus manufacturer acquires tank and trough manufacturer

Behlen Manufacturing Co., which has its headquarters in Columbus, announced Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with Freeland Industries Inc. and Freeland Trucking Inc. in Portage, Wisconsin, to acquire industrial tank and feeder assets to expand its product offering.
Lynn Van Epps, president of Freeland, and the current leadership team would continue to manage the daily operations of the Portage manufacturing facility and trucking company crews. Jen Miller, president of Behlen Country, will lead the efforts to integrate Freeland and Behlen through the transition.
“Today’s announcement increases our product offering to the farm, ranch and home markets. Behlen Country brings a strong distribution system that supports many different items being on one truck directly to our customers,” Miller said. “This acquisition expands our offerings to meet the ever-growing demand and rapidly changing needs of our customers.”
Freeland Industries Inc. is a family-owned company in the fourth generation of ownership and leadership. Freeland was established in 1909 and manufactures steel stock tanks, hog troughs, creep feeders and structural foam plastic tanks.
Behlen is a world-leading metal manufacturer with diverse business units, including Behlen Country (the nation’s leading manufacturer of livestock equipment), Behlen Building Systems, Trident Building Systems, Behlen International & Diversified Products (grain systems, strip joining presses, and custom fabrication), Behlen Technology & Manufacturing and Hilton International Industries (precision winding machines).
Freeland is the 13th acquisition for Behlen since its return to local ownership in 1984.