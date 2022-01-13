The Nebraska division of Midwest Dairy is offering six college scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500. New this year is the expansion of offering the scholarships to graduate students.
Scholarship levels include:
— Full-time undergraduate and graduate students with minimum second-year enrollment at an accredited college. Preference will be given to those pursuing a career within and/or supporting the dairy industry. Scholarship levels include one $1,500 and two $1,000 awards. When answering the essay question on future career plans, applicants are asked to describe how their education will be used to support the dairy industry.
— Full-time undergraduate and graduate students at an accredited college. Scholarship level includes three $500 awards.
Additional scholarship eligibility includes that applicants must contribute to Midwest Dairy checkoff as of Jan. 1 of the current calendar year by one of the following:
— Applicant, or applicant’s parents/guardians/grandparents/sibling, must own a dairy farm located in Nebraska.
— Applicant must be employed on a dairy farm in Nebraska and be recommended by the producer employer.
Former recipients of the scholarship may reapply in subsequent years, providing they remain eligible.
Online scholarship applications are due Tuesday, March 1. Applicants will be evaluated on contribution to and involvement in the dairy industry, leadership, career plans and academic standing. For online application and more information, go to: www.midwestdairy.com/young-dairy-leaders/dairy-scholarships/nebraska-scholarships/