CONCORD — Last week at the Haskell Ag Lab Family Field Day, Al Dutcher reviewed charts and maps, trying to find a bright spot in the continuing drought conditions plaguing Northeast Nebraska.
“It has been an interesting four years,” said Dutcher, a climatologist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as he examined drought conditions across the corn belt.
As predicted earlier this year, there was snowfall in the northern plains but as the growing season continued, the moisture continued across the northern areas of the corn belt and gave the eastern corn belt adequate precipitation in Illinois and northeastern Iowa.
But for some reason, the system stagnated, leaving a stretch from southwestern Kansas up to Northeast Nebraska locked in a drought pattern and intense heat. Dutcher said this was puzzling for weather forecasters because a La Nina weather season had been predicted — although a weaker system.
It is possible another year of a weaker La Nina weather pattern will be seen.
Because of this weaker La Nina system, looking at the maps of areas depicting drought, Dutcher said the western corn belt, including areas in Nebraska, was strongly affected. The eastern corn belt, however, received adequate precipitation and lower temperatures.
Dutcher cycled through a range of maps detailing precipitation anomalies, sea surface temperatures in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, currents and jet streams. As a result, he made a cautious prediction for a wetter winter with colder conditions. He hopes to prove other forecasters predicting a continued drought wrong.
The sea surface temperatures all along the Pacific Coast stretching down to South America are starting to rise. This could indicate a shift in the northern jet stream, as the rise in temperatures will push the jet stream and strong high-pressure system north, allowing rainfall and lower temperatures to move into the Northeast Nebraska region.
There is evidence of a strong system developing in the Pacific off the California coast, which could move northeast across the mountains, knocking the high-pressure system, which has stagnated there for eight weeks, north and bring relief to the western corn belt.
There also seems to be a rise in temperatures along the western Africa coast, which will affect the start of the hurricane season. This weather change would allow hurricane systems to develop and move west across the Atlantic to Central America and the Gulf of Mexico instead of rotating up the Atlantic seaboard, benefiting the western corn belt regions.
Maybe the weather pattern will even change as soon as next week. Dutcher sees a weather pattern coming similar to last spring when rainfall was more normal.
Dutcher warned this pattern development also would affect the upcoming fall’s harvest season, noting the moisture may interfere with harvest and create wet and cold winter weather conditions similar to the drought of 2012, which moved into a winter of high snow accumulations.
These predictions for the upcoming seasons are welcomed for replenishing moisture deficits across the western corn belt region, but they also create challenging conditions for farmers and ranchers feeding cattle through the winter months.
The new dean of UNL Extension, Charles Stoltenow, welcomed the field day crowd and commented on the reason behind this annual activity.
“As I look at the number of young people attending today, I’m encouraged there is interest in agriculture,” Stoltenow said. “There are not enough young people, sons and daughters, to take over our farms and ranches, and this is why we hold these events.”