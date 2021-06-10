Changing styles for dairy cattle in show ring

Styles are changing for dairy cattle entering the show ring. Dairy cattle may enter the show ring with four stripes on each side of their bodies. The stripes are created by closely clipped hair.
Jacob Eggink of Sibley, Iowa, explained the markings on the dairy animal are made to show off the openness and depth of the animal’s ribs.
Jonathan Krogman, Ashland, Iowa, further explained that the markings indicate the ribs.
“With more space the animal can eat more, thus give more milk,” Krogman said. “When with calf, the calf has more room.”
Eggink said he doesn’t really like it, but it is done in the big shows — the American Royal, World Dairy Expo and North American International