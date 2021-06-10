Dairy show

Markings on dairy cattle are made to show off the openness and depth of the animal’s ribs — a common practice at big dairy shows around the country.

 Correspondent/Delores Meister

Styles are changing for dairy cattle entering the show ring. Dairy cattle may enter the show ring with four stripes on each side of their bodies. The stripes are created by closely clipped hair.

Jacob Eggink of Sibley, Iowa, explained the markings on the dairy animal are made to show off the openness and depth of the animal’s ribs.

Jonathan Krogman, Ashland, Iowa, further explained that the markings indicate the ribs.

“With more space the animal can eat more, thus give more milk,” Krogman said. “When with calf, the calf has more room.”

Eggink said he doesn’t really like it, but it is done in the big shows — the American Royal, World Dairy Expo and North American International

Tags

In other news

Changing styles for dairy cattle in show ring

Changing styles for dairy cattle in show ring

Styles are changing for dairy cattle entering the show ring. Dairy cattle may enter the show ring with four stripes on each side of their bodies. The stripes are created by closely clipped hair.

Use smart feeder to kickstart precision livestock management

Lincoln — Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Extension Centers and Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory have kickstarted a project that takes a new approach at real-time precision livestock management in extensive rangeland ecosystems.

Tickets on sale for annual June ag event

The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agri-Business Council is once again busy preparing for the sixth annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet, after canceling in 2020 for safety reasons related to the pandemic.

Corn farmers to invest nearly $2.2B to plant 9.9M acres

LINCOLN — Nebraska corn farmers will plant 9.9 million acres of corn in 2021 according to the latest Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). If these planting estimates hold up, Nebraska corn farmers will invest nearly $2.2 billion dollars into the…