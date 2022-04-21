AMES, Iowa — A new study shows that Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture, transportation and storage project will create jobs, generate new tax revenue for local communities, support local suppliers and strengthen the Midwest regional economy.
Ernst & Young, a global leader in accounting and professional services, conducted the study.
Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with 32 ethanol plants across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota to develop the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world. This multibillion-dollar infrastructure project will have the capacity to capture and permanently store 12 million tons of carbon dioxide every year, while opening critical new markets for ethanol producers and bolstering the bottom line of corn growers.
“From the outset of this project, Summit Carbon Solutions has been committed to driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers and by strengthening the marketplace for farmers in the Midwest,” said Jake Ketzner, Summit Carbon Solutions vice president of government and public affairs.
“In addition to those benefits, the latest analysis shows the overwhelmingly positive impact of this private investment, including the creation of thousands of new high-quality jobs, the utilization of local suppliers and main street businesses, and tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenues that will help local communities fund our roads, hospitals, first responders and more,” Ketzner said.
In Nebraska alone, the construction phase is expected to generate $541 million in construction costs.
Total labor income in Nebraska is projected at $249 million, with $41 million in state and local taxes paid.
Annual Nebraska expenditures are projected at $29 million, with annual state and local taxes paid by Summit in Nebraska projected at $16 million.
The full report, along with state-by-state fact sheets, may be found at www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com/driving-economic-growth.