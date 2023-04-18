Board appointment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has appointed University of Nebraska-Lincoln food scientist Byron Chaves to serve on the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection.
Chaves, an assistant professor in the Food Science and Technology Department, specializes in food safety science and related public health dimensions.
Chaves, who joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty in 2017, also is a food safety specialist for Nebraska Extension, providing training and technical assistance to the food manufacturing industry in Nebraska and regionally.
The advisory committee’s decisions provide guidance for USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, which annually conducts 7.6 million food safety and food defense procedures across 6,800 USDA-regulated establishments. FSIS inspections each year include more than 162 million head of livestock, 9.7 billion poultry carcasses and 2.8 billion pounds of liquid, frozen and dried egg products.
Chaves’ Extension activities include on-site food safety assessments for compliance with federal food safety regulations, and development of environmental monitoring programs for pathogens. He assists in developing food safety plans and offers workshops to disseminate relevant food safety information.