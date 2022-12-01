U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022 this week to allow the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10%.
Increasing the availability of biofuels like E15 would benefit the economy and the environment. This federal legislation also would end years of regulatory uncertainty and prevent a patchwork of uneven state regulations.
The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2022 has support from an unprecedented mix of stakeholders, including the National Corn Growers Association, Renewable Fuels of America, Growth Energy and the American Petroleum Institute.
Additional cosponsors of the bill include Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and senators from Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, Ohio, Kansas, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“We’ve long known that unleashing the full power of ethanol saves consumers money at the pump, supports family farmers and boosts U.S. energy security. Now, however, we’ve been able to bring critical oil/gas, biofuel, ag and transportation stakeholders to the table around a common-sense solution. With this strong coalition of support, it’s time Congress act to make year-round E15 a reality,” Fischer said.