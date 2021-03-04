A bill re-introduced Tuesday in Congress could offer more oversight into cattle markets, which ultimately should be good news for cattle producers.
U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced the bipartisan Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021.
“I am reintroducing this bill with bipartisan support,” Fischer said. “It will help facilitate price discovery and provide cattle producers with the information they need to make informed marketing decisions. I am committed to working across the aisle to advance the bill forward this Congress.”
Matthew Sussis, press secretary for Sen. Fischer, said Wednesday that the bipartisan support for it makes her optimistic it will get enacted.
Fischer intends to get a hearing in the Ag Committee but had not yet done so as of early Wednesday afternoon, Sussis said. Fischer also recognizes the urgency of it for producers, he said.
The legislation seeks to restore transparency and accountability in the cattle market by establishing regional cash minimums and equipping producers with more market information.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau, a grassroots, statewide organization that supports farm and ranch families, announced Wednesday that it supports the legislation.
“On behalf of Nebraska Farm Bureau and our farm and ranch members, I want to thank Sen. Fischer for her dedication and commitment to Nebraska beef producers. Transparency in cattle markets has been and continues to be an issue of great concern to many of our members,” said Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau, in a written statement.
“Market transparency has been the overarching goal of our policy discussions on this topic for years. We’re excited that Sen. Deb Fischer’s Cattle Market Transparency Act of 2021 offers needed reforms and looks to bring transparency back to the cattle marketplace. We look forward to working with Sen. Fischer on this important legislation to enact change in cattle markets that will lead to positive outcomes for our state’s beef producers,” McHargue said.
Fed cattle prices have been a concern for cattle feeders and ranchers for several years. Last year, COVID-19 and other factors severely affected live cattle prices, which hit a 10-year low at one point.
According to the bill’s sponsors, the first provision in the legislation will establish regional mandatory minimum thresholds of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trades to enable price discovery in cattle marketing regions.
It will require the secretary of agriculture, in consultation with the chief economist, to establish regionally sufficient levels of negotiated cash and negotiated grid trade, seek public comment on those levels, then implement.
Sussis said anyone from the public may comment — including farmers and ranchers. That should help there to be more accountability, he said.
Sussis said Fischer spoke extensively with Nebraska Cattlemen and others on this legislation, representing both the academic and economic sides.
“Overall, we really did try to do our homework to craft the best possible legislation. ...,” Sussis said, noting that there are many factors involved in cattle market prices.
Other parts of the legislation:
Require USDA to create and maintain a publicly available library of marketing contracts between packers and producers in a manner that ensures confidentiality.
Mandate that a packer report to the USDA the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days and require the USDA to report this information on a daily basis.
Prohibit the USDA from using confidentiality as a justification for not reporting and makes clear that the USDA must report all information on livestock mandatory reporting in a manner that ensures confidentiality.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) is introducing companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.