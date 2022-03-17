Beemer man chosen to lead

Jared Lierman of Beemer has been elected president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at a directors’ meeting last month at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. Joining Lierman on the leadership team are Mark Wright of Fremont as president-elect and Connor Livingston of Fairbury as vice president.

Lierman is a third-generation farmer and owner of 3L Farms, a wean-to-finish operation. Before becoming an NPPA director, he participated in the Pork Mentoring Program. For the past 23 years, the program has provided young adults an opportunity to thoroughly explore components of the pork industry, identify future career goals and evolve into stronger agricultural advocates.

First elected to the NPPA board in 2018, Lierman was placed into the officer's rotation as vice president in 2020.

Funds given

Leaders and volunteers of the Kolach Days stand with Farmers Pride management accepting a $5,000 Hometown Pride grant for Verdigre. Funds will be used to support updates to the infrastructure on festival grounds. Kolach Days is put on by the Verdigre Improvement Club each summer.

