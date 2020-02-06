Beef producer meeting

Nebraska Extension in Knox County will host a Beef Producer Update at the Knox County Extension office in Center on Feb. 19 and the Madison County Extension office in Norfolk on Feb. 21.

Focusing on winter herd management, the event will provide producers information on moisture impacts on hay and how to best utilize damaged bales, body condition scoring, and utilizing cover crops in fall/winter grazing systems. Information provided will be of benefit to anyone involved in the competitive industry of beef production.

Although walk-ins are welcome, participants are encouraged to register by Feb. 17 to the Knox County Extension office at 402-288-5611 or by Feb. 19 to the Madison County Extension office at 402-370-4040 if attending the Norfolk meeting. For more information contact the Knox County Extension Office, Madison County Extension offices or Ben Beckman, Beef Systems Educator at 402-254-6821.

