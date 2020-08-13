Beef expo to be held

The 71st annual Norfolk Beef Expo will be held Sept. 13 at the Ag Complex on the Northeast Community College campus. Entries are due by Aug. 26 in order to compete at the Norfolk Beef Expo. All entry fees will be payable to the respective shows and must be attached with the entry form.
Southern rust continues to spread across eastern Nebraska. To date, southern rust has been reported in 45 Nebraska counties, including Madison and other Northeast Nebraska counties.
According to the 2019-2020 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report and Survey, the statewide all-land average value for the year ending Feb. 1, 2020, averaged $2,725 per acre, or about a 3% ($80 per acre) increase over the prior year’s value of $2,645 per acre. In 2020, survey responses noted 1,031…
The 21st annual University of Nebraska–Lincoln Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory (GSL) Open House will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The GSL Open House committee made the decision this year to transition the program to live webinar and will offer attendees to interact with presenters. Morning…
Crops are entering the final stages of growing season, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 25% short, 58% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture s…
In order for there to be a successful transfer of assets and management to the next operating generation, there are several things that should be considered. If they are ignored, the transfer could experience more stress than necessary. This article lists some of those considerations and out…
With a proper understanding of the end goal and taking steps to mitigate risks from prussic acid and nitrates, summer annual grasses can be an invaluable part of your summer forage systems.
The 2020 Nebraska State Fair will be a celebration of 4-H and FFA youth. 4-H and FFA livestock shows will take place on separate weekends. The 4-H contests and live animal shows will be held on the first weekend (August 29-30). Static exhibits will be on display for the public to view throug…
A Monroe woman has been selected as the People’s Choice award recipient in Central Valley Ag (CVA) photo contest.