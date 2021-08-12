The Norfolk Beef Expo’s scholarship program is now in its 14th year.
Applicants must exhibit at the 72nd annual Norfolk Beef Expo on Sunday, Sept. 12, and be a junior or senior in high school with plans to major in agribusiness or a related field.
The application deadline for this year’s $500 scholarship, which is sponsored by the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, is Friday, Oct. 15.
Applications will be available at the expo, as well as through the chamber’s website: