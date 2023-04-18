Longtime Bassett rancher Homer Buell and Tim Schellpeper of Stanton are among 23 beef industry experts, agri-business leaders and producers have been named to an external advisory committee of Nebraska Beef Innovation to provide guidance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding key regional and broader opportunities and issues within the beef industry in Nebraska and beyond.
Schellpeper is president of Fed Beef Business Unit, JBS USA, while Buell is a member of Nebraska Cattlemen and Ag Builders of Nebraska.
“The University of Nebraska has made a commitment toward integrated beef systems and assembled an amazing team of teachers, researchers, extension personnel, and it’s a unique opportunity to make a tremendous difference in how we look at beef systems,” said Clay Mathis, director of the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management and co-chairman of the external advisory committee.
Mathis and Buell, who also serves as committee co-chairman representing the Ag Builders of Nebraska, will lead industry experts, producers and agribusiness leaders to prioritize Nebraska’s greatest opportunities and communicate them to faculty and administration. The committee will serve to provide input for exceptional outcomes for Nebraska’s beef industry.
Capitalizing on world-renowned research, teaching, and extension efforts already in place, Nebraska’s Beef Innovation Hub will serve as the place where conversations and solutions occur to support sustainable and robust beef production. The Hub’s vision is environmentally sound, resilient, socially responsible, and economically viable beef for Nebraska and beyond.