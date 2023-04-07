Beef committee ads to advisory committee

Longtime Bassett rancher Homer Buell and Tim Schellpeper of Stanton are among 23 beef industry experts, agri-business leaders and producers have been named to an external advisory committee of Nebraska Beef Innovation to provide guidance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding key regional and broader opportunities and issues within the beef industry in Nebraska and beyond.

Schellpeper is president of Fed Beef Business Unit, JBS USA, while Buell is a member of Nebraska Cattlemen and Ag Builders of Nebraska,.

“The University of Nebraska has made a commitment toward integrated beef systems and assembled an amazing team of teachers, researchers, extension personnel, and it’s a unique opportunity to make a tremendous difference in how we look at beef systems,” said Clay Mathis, director of the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management and co-chairman of the external advisory committee.

Mathis and Buell, who also serves as committee co-chairman representing the Ag Builders of Nebraska, will lead industry experts, producers and agribusiness leaders to prioritize Nebraska’s greatest opportunities and communicate them to faculty and administration. The committee will serve to provide input for exceptional outcomes for Nebraska’s beef industry.

Capitalizing on world-renowned research, teaching, and extension efforts already in place, Nebraska’s Beef Innovation Hub will serve as the place where conversations and solutions occur to support sustainable and robust beef production. The Hub’s vision is environmentally sound, resilient, socially responsible, and economically viable beef for Nebraska and beyond.

Tags

In other news

Seed selection to combat alfalfa diseases

Alfalfa is Nebraska’s third most valuable crop. As you think about selecting alfalfa varieties to plant this year; be sure to consider varieties available with greater resistance to diseases. Anthracnose and Phytophthora root rot are two of the most serious alfalfa diseases we are faced with…

NEAT meetings scheduled

The Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT), will be presenting model ordinances and zoning and describing landowner risks and rights to various county board commissioners and supervisors at upcoming meetings. The topic will include dealing with carbon pipelines.

Crop report for week end April 2

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 36% short, 39% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% shor…

Beef committee ads to advisory committee

Longtime Bassett rancher Homer Buell and Tim Schellpeper of Stanton are among 23 beef industry experts, agri-business leaders and producers have been named to an external advisory committee of Nebraska Beef Innovation to provide guidance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding key re…

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

Several student agriculture clubs joined the student activities council at Northeast Community College to come together to celebrate agriculture. “AGstravaganza” was held as part of National Agriculture Week recently in the college’s Union 73 to demonstrate the importance of agriculture in a…

Ag producers encouraged to look into energy systems

Kate Bolz, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) state director for Rural Development for Nebraska, has announced that the USDA is accepting applications for grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.