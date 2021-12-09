Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance certification across the state Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 13-15.
Jesse Fulton, director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT).
The certification will be the last in-person BQA and BQAT certification trainings until the spring of 2022. Nebraska BQA will resume in-person BQA and BQAT certifications meetings in March and April 2022.
The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best-management practices, proper stockmanship and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.
All producers are invited to attend. BQA certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA training occurred before 2018, your BQA certification could be expired.
Attendees must RSVP by calling 308-632-1230 or pre-register online at bqa.unl.edu before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Events where poor attendance is projected will be canceled.
For more information or to RSVP, visit bqa.unl.edu.
It will be offered in Northeast and North Central Nebraska at the following locations:
— O’Neill, Monday, Dec. 13: 1 p.m., Holt County Extension Office, 128 N. Sixth St. Suite 100.
— Norfolk, Monday, Dec. 13: 6 p.m., Madison County Extension Office, 1305 S. 13th St.