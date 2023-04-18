Beef ambassador competition, advocacy training set for June

The Nebraska Cattlemen’s NCW — Consumer Education and Promotion Committee recently announced that the 2023 beef ambassador competition and advocacy training will take place on Wednesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. at the Farm Credit Services office in North Platte.
The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest and Beef Advocacy Training provides an opportunity for future beef industry leaders, ages 14 to 24 years old, to sharpen their advocacy skills and strengthen their knowledge of the key issues facing the No. 1 industry in Nebraska.
The beef ambassador competition requires participants to address current issues facing the beef industry with both a written response and a mock media interview. The competition is separated into two divisions, senior and collegiate. Cash prizes will be awarded, and each of the two first-place division winners will receive a belt buckle.
The first-place junior and collegiate winners will become official NCW beef ambassadors for a full year. They will work to educate consumers and students on the importance of beef. At the end of their one-year term, the collegiate Nebraska beef ambassador will be awarded a scholarship on behalf of the Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation.
Chandler Mulvaney, director of grassroots advocacy and spokesperson for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will lead this year’s beef advocacy training.
The deadline to register is Friday, June 2. Registration and additional details may be found on the Nebraska Cattlemen website at www.nebraskacattlemen.org.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Bonita Lederer at ncw@necattlemen.org or at 402-450-0223.